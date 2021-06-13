Experts call on community to keep donating blood

Youngsters donate blood at the 2020 Chủ nhật đỏ (Red Sunday) Blood Donation Festival in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — Health experts have called on the community to maintain blood donation activities to ensure blood sources for emergency aid and treatment at hospitals on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14). President of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society and Permanent Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Voluntarily Blood Donation Mobilisation, Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu, said that COVID-19 seriously impacted blood donation mobilisation and collection activities. "On this occasion, we call on those who are healthy enough to donate blood, which is the responsibility and sacred duty of every citizen. I also request the Steering Committees at all levels and relevant authorities to honour and praise typical examples of blood donation and mobilise relatives and friends to participate in blood donation, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the community," said Thu. The appeal was made as blood shortages have occurred across the country due to a decline in blood donors amid the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in many provinces and cities nationwide. "Each unit of blood is valuable as a lifebuoy for the patient. I want each person to… Read full this story

