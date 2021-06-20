Event “Hope in Class – Ending Violence against Children at School” held successfully

Speakers attending the event discussed the topic of violence at school. — Photo courtesy of the World Vision Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — An online seminar has been held aiming to reduce the amount of violent attacks on children at school. "Hope in Class – Ending Violence against Children at School" was held on Saturday featuring views from parents, students and experts in child psychology and child protection. It also aimed to strengthen the companionship between school and home life by guiding children to deal with violence the right way. The event was part of the Orion Food Vina-funded "Hope in Class" project, which has been implemented by World Vision Việt Nam in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) since 2020. The project offers practical solutions to contribute to a safe, friendly and co-operative classroom environment, creating a space for children to nurture positive values and behaviours. The project also engages teachers and parents to help children develop the essential values of love and respect towards each other. "It does not seem sufficient if we simply recognise the consequences that violence, including violence at school, has on the mental and physical health of children," explained guest speaker and child psychologist Phương Hoài… Read full this story

