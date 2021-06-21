Employees adapt to more ‘agile workplaces’ amid pandemic

Human resources experts and business leaders take part in a virtual event co-organised by ManpowerGroup Vietnam and American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of ManpowerGroup Vietnam HCM CITY — Amid the COVID-19 crisis, employers want to keep their staff safe while coping with challenges to maintain normal and effective operations, said human resources experts and business leaders at a recent meeting. To meet both business and individual concerns, most businesses and organisations have gradually shifted towards agile working environments, experts said at a recent virtual event co-organised by the global workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). “Agile working refers to individual and organisational practices that leverage technology and flexibility to enable employees and their organisations to better collaborate across departments, locations and working environments,” said Nguyễn Thanh Hương, country HR manager at ManpowerGroup Vietnam. “This model should become a part of our everyday work culture with the goal of achieving an optimal balance between agility, productivity, performance, information security, compliance, client satisfaction, well-being, and much more.” According to the Skills Revolution Reboot survey of 26,130 employers in 43 countries by the ManpowerGroup, three out of four employers require at least 50 per cent of their staff to work in the workplace all or most of the time, based on… Read full this story

