Pham Quoc Hung, Director of Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Co., Ltd., said his company's plant in Vinh Chau township, to have an output of 30MW in its first phase, would have its turbines put together on site in June and begin commercial operation in September. The seven other plants, being built in the town along the coast, are 30-70 percent completed and will begin operating in September or October. Speeding up the work would mean the national grid would have access to this clean energy sooner, according to Lam Van Man, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee. The wind power turbines could themselves become tourist attractions, he added. Soc Trang has around 72 kilometers of coast with constant strong winds, suitable for generating power. It plans to have 20 wind power plants in all with a total output of 1,435MW. Sixteen have been approved, with nine of them now under construction. Source: VNA
- Hawaii protests show why wind energy can't save us from climate change
- Fury at power cut that brought Britain to its knees: Government launches probe into mystery simultaneous failure of wind farm and gas-fired power station as officials insist there is 'no evidence' of a cyber attack
- Black(out) Friday: Simultaneous wind farm and gas-fired power station failures are blamed for one of Britain's worst power cuts in years as millions are affected - with homes, airports, trains and even traffic lights going down
- World's biggest floating solar farm powers up outside London
- Slovenské Elektrárne power producer in the red
- No Dash For Gas ends the UK's longest power station occupation
- What's Causing the Fierce Santa Ana Winds?
- Who is leading in the renewable energy sector?
- No Dash for Gas continues stand-off against police
- Fukushima reinvents itself with a $2.7 billion bet on renewables
Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.