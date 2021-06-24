Đức Giang Corporation and NOVAON team up promote digital transformation

Đức Giang Corporation and NOVAON Group launched a digital transformation project. — Photo courtesy of NOVAON HÀ NỘI — Đức Giang Corporation and the NOVAON Group on Thursday launched a digital transformation project building business administration and smart management reporting system for Đức Giang Corporation. The project is set to contribute to comprehensively changing production, business and operating systems for the corporation toward digital transformation. Hoàng Vệ Dũng, chairman of Đức Giang Corporation, said: "The decision to implement digital transformation is a turning point in our development strategy. We choose NOVAON because we believe in the consulting capacity, implementation as well as the quality of technology solutions. The project will help Đức Giang Corporation effectively manage all resources from production, trade to administration, contributing to improving our competitiveness in the digital era." The project will be implemented over six months including management of finance and accounting, sales, production, R&D, quality and warehouse management. Notably, the corporation will apply the intelligent management reporting system BI according to the Tableau solution. Nguyễn Minh Quý, NOVAON Group's chairman, said they would not only help the corporation in providing digital transformation solutions but also accelerate internation integration. The corporation is targeting an export revenue of… Read full this story

