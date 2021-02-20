Dong Nai locks down Big C supermarket for 21 days over new Covid case The Saigon Times Competent forces on duty at a checkpoint at the Big C Supermarket in Dong Nai Province, which has been put under lockdown after a positive Covid-19 case visited the site – PHOTO: SGGPO HCMC – The government of Bien Hoa City in the southeastern province of Dong Nai decided to put the Big C supermarket at the Vung Tau Intersection on lockdown for 21 days starting 5:00 a.m. today, June 17, after a Covid-19 patient visited the supermarket. The authorities set up five coronavirus checkpoints at the entrances to the store, which is located in Quarter 1 in Long Binh Tan Ward, the local media reported. The Dong Nai Center for Disease Control on June 16 was notified of the Covid-19 positive case, who lives in Binh Thang Ward in Binh Duong Province's Di An City and works at Sailing Tower on Pasteur Street in downtown HCMC. The man visited the store on June 12 and 13, according to the center. He were coughing and having a fever on June 14, so a day later, he visited the Binh Thang Ward Healthcare Center… Read full this story

