Đồng Nai factories set up temporary housing for workers as COVID-19 spreads

The Ocean Coatings (Vietnam) Company Limited, located in the Long Thành Industrial Zone, has set up six container offices to offer temporary accommodations for its workers. File photo from vnexpress.vn HCM CITY — Factories in the southern industrial province of Đồng Nai are creating temporary housing for workers as a way to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Ocean Coatings (Vietnam) Company Limited, located in Long Thành Industrial Zone in Long Thành District, has set up six containers to offer temporary accommodations for its workers. More than 100 workers at the factory agreed to stay at the factory in the temporary housing from two to three weeks. Hoàng Thị Minh Nguyệt, the company's HR Manager, told VnExpress.vn that the rented containers, 30 square metres each in size, are equipped with air conditioners, ventilation fans, lights, windows and doors. Each container can accommodate 10 people, five working day shifts and five night shifts. Each person has six square metres of usable area. The company has built new bathrooms and purchased new refrigerators, blankets, pillows and essential items to serve workers. It is also providing each worker three meals a day at a cost of VNĐ150,000 (US$6.45). Apart from the workers staying at the factory, the company has arranged for some workers to stay at a container office outside the factory. Some employees are working at home, while others will take time off and be paid a… Read full this story

