Passengers checking in at Nội Bài Airport. VNA/VNS Photoo HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has announced its new requirements for documents when foreigners are travelling on domestic flights. All foreigners travelling on internal flights must have United Nations passport (Laissez Passer); passports issued by foreign representative offices in Việt Nam to foreigners in case of emergency; Foreign countries’ documents issued to Vietnamese residing abroad (US green card, long-term residence card …) and other passports that have been approved for entry and travel across the country. The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has confirmed that the units will only accept the above-mentioned travel documents when a passenger with foreign nationality has a passport that has been approved by the Immigration Department for entry into Vietnam. In case a foreign national has lost his passport and is issued a passport by a foreign representative office in Việt Nam, the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security will grant an extension of temporary residence to the passport or attach separate visa. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also noted that foreigners with border travel documents are only allowed to travel within the border area – for the Chinese border… Read full this story

Documents required for foreigners when traveling on domestic flights have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.