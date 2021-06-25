Division 3 conducts command and staff-work exercise

The event was attended by Commander of Military Region 1 Lieutenant General Nguyen Hong Thai. The exercise was divided into three stages: shifting combat readiness postures, preparing for combat and conducting combat operations. The exercise created a chance for the division's leadership to evaluate its personnel's abilities to apply tactics to certain combat scenarios as well as to check its staff-work agencies' preparations for a combat operation and their ability to deal with tactical situations. The results of the exercise will serve as bases for the unit to develop suitable training plans in the future with the aim of raising officers' commanding ability and staff-work, and strengthen their coordination in combat to meet requirements of training and combat readiness missions in the new period. Having checked the unit's preparations and witnessed their subordinates' performances, organizers evaluated that the division built reality-based combat plans as regulated, and its participating troops completed all contents of the exercise, meeting all requirements of the exercise while ensuring absolute safety. Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Hong Thai praised agencies and units of Division 3 for their thorough preparation for and good organization of the exercise. He also pointed out some shortcomings and limitations… Read full this story

