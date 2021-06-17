Discovering Chà Lòi cave in Quảng Bình

The entrance of Chà Lòi cave is narrow but inside the cave is vast and cool. — Photo nhandan.vn Lâm Giang Quảng Bình Province, the kingdom of caves, is famed for caves like Sơn Đòong, Phong Nha, Én and Tú Làn. However, there is a new magnificent and mysterious cave that opened for visitors recently, called Chà Lòi cave. Located southwest of Đồng Hới City, Chà Lòi is one of the cave systems located in Ngân Thủy Commune, Lệ Thủy District, Quảng Bình Province. The cave is known by many locals as General Cave, as in 1970 – 1971, the then commander in chief of the Việt Nam People’s Army, General Võ Nguyên Giáp, used the cave as a base. Chà Lòi cave has been opened for visitors recently. — Photo congthuong.vn To explore the cave, we prepared essential equipment and prepared for spectacular views of the pristine system of stalagmites and stalactites inside the cave. To get to the cave, we had to trek about 800m along the trail through the gardens and houses of the Bru Vân Kiều ethnic minority people. At the end of the trail, a small entrance of only about 4sq.m appeared in front of us. Stepping inside, a new world… Read full this story

