Disciplinary measures proposed against Binh Duong Party secretary, other senior officials The Saigon Times Tran Van Nam, secretary of the Binh Duong Province's Party Committee – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has proposed disciplining Tran Van Nam, the incumbent secretary of the Binh Duong Province Party Committee, for his alleged mismanagement that caused huge losses for the State. The commission met from June 14 to 16 to look into the results of an investigation into some Party organizations and members in the southern province of Binh Duong, the local media reported. The standing board of the Binh Duong Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Binh Duong People's Committee in the 2016-2021 term flouted working regulations and showed a lack of responsibility, slack leadership and poor supervision, leading to the mismanagement and misuse of land, capital and assets at the Binh Duong Production and Import-Export Corporation, aka Corporation 3-2. The irregularities caused heavy losses of capital and assets for the State. In addition, many officials and Party members are facing criminal charges, sparking public concern and affecting the prestige of the Party and local authorities.

