Digitizing traditional markets – $10 billion potential

Traditional markets and groceries still hold the largest share of the consumer retail market, but new business models are scrambling for a piece of the pie. As early as five years ago, The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World), a success story in Vietnam and the region, decided to jump into the consumer goods retail market. Vegetables and fresh meat were the first items it sold after joining the market, following achievements in mobile phone and home appliance distribution. Five years ago, fashion products, cosmetics and restaurants were the promising land for retailers, because there was no retail chain big enough at that time to lead the market. Meanwhile, department stores were places where Big C and Co-op Mart dominated. However, The Gioi Di Dong still jumped on the bandwagon though it had no experience. Even after taking over An Khang drugstore chain amid a busy drug market, Nguyen Duc Tai, the co-founder and president of The Gioi Di Dong, still focused on Bach Hoa Xanh, one of its retail brands, and not on drugstores. After five years of operation, Bach Hoa Xanh now brings 20 percent of total revenue to the group, helping save The Gioi Di Dong from the… Read full this story
- More than £250 billion is wiped off top UK firms' shares in a week as FTSE suffers biggest drop since 2008 financial crisis and Wall Street is hit by 1,000-point drop in the Dow amid global coronavirus panic
- India’s digital payments to grow substantially than in past decade: Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard
- Coronavirus update: Latest news as travel ban extended to South Korea, union says Qantas potentially exposed cleaners to disease
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 26
- Netflix, Disney or Amazon: Who Wins the War for Streaming in India?
- UK-based sport streaming service adopts Netflix model after $1bn deal
- Let India's telecom sector bloom
- Expanding India’s share in global space economy
- Can the internet reboot Africa?
- 2019 Worldwide Box Office Hits $42.5B Record; Offshore Too With $31B+: Highlights From The International Profit Center & What’s Ahead For 2020 – Global Studio Chart
Digitizing traditional markets – $10 billion potential have 334 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.