Deputy PM says tourism firms need support amid pandemic

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam directed relevant ministries and sectors to promptly reduce difficulties for businesses operating in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. VNA/VNS photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam directed ministries and sectors to promptly reduce difficulties for tourism businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the Government has issued many policies to support businesses to overcome difficulties and maintain operations such as reducing VAT, excise tax and land rent, as well as extending tax payment deadlines. Despite the support policies, as one of the hardest-hit industries, tourism businesses including mainly small and medium-sized ones, are still facing many difficulties due to the pandemic. Bodies including the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have asked Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to extend the support policies mentioned above . Deputy Prime Minister Đam assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to work with ministries and agencies to carefully consider the proposals and request initiatives, policies and urgent solutions to remove difficulties caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry. The proposals were compiled and sent to the PM in the second quarter of 2021… Read full this story

