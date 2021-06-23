Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh (right) and British First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab met for talks on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has proposed the UK’s Government further facilitate Việt Nam’s access to COVID-19 vaccine supplies and consider transferring its vaccine production technology to the Southeast Asian country. At a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Dominic Raab, British First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Minh said the UK is a leading nation in COVID-19 vaccine research and development and is one of the countries which have contributed the most to the COVAX Facility. The Deputy PM spoke highly of the positive development of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership in the recent past and expressed his belief that Raab's current visit would create a new driving force for the bilateral cooperation. Raab, who has been on an official visit to Việt Nam where he also attended the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-level Policy Dialogue, affirmed that Việt Nam is an important strategic partner of the UK, particularly when the European nation has enhanced its… Read full this story

Deputy PM proposes UK further facilitate Việt Nam's access to COVID-19 vaccine supplies have 249 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.