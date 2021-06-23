—— Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn on June 23 led a delegation to inspect a boarding house for workers in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Hướng BÌNH DƯƠNG — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn yesterday led a delegation in the southern province of Bình Dương in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a recent spike in cases. The delegation included health officials from Pasteur Institute in HCM City and Chợ Rẫy Hospital, as well as authorities from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. The delegation checked a boarding house for workers in Thuận An Town's Bình Hòa Ward where dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19. They also inspected a concentrated quarantine facility at Lý Thái Tổ High School in Thuận An Town and Bình Dương Province General Hospital. Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn asked local authorities to strengthen measures to curb the spread of the virus. Sơn proposed that provincial authorities adopt stricter social distancing measures listed in the Government Directive No 16 at quarantined residential areas to curb community transmissions. Deputy Chairman of Bình Dương Province People's Committee Nguyễn Lộc Hà said the outbreak was under control as most new cases had been placed… Read full this story

Deputy Health Minister inspects COVID-19 prevention measures in Bình Dương have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.