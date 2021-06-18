Depay and Dumfries send Netherlands into Euro 2020 knockouts

Memphis Depay’s penalty set the Netherlands on the way to their 2-0 win over Austria. AFP/VNA Photo AMSTERDAM — Memphis Depay’s early penalty set the Netherlands on the way to a 2-0 win over Austria in Amsterdam on Thursday, their second straight victory at Euro 2020 securing qualification for the last 16 already as winners of Group C. Depay made no mistake from the spot in the 11th minute after David Alaba’s foul on Denzel Dumfries was spotted by the Israeli referee only after he had come across to review the images. Dumfries, so impressive in the thrilling opening 3-2 win over Ukraine, added another midway through the second half, his second goal of the tournament. The Dutch were comfortable at home in the Johan Cruyff Arena and Frank de Boer’s side are so far making a success of their first major tournament appearance since the 2014 World Cup. That is great news for De Boer, whose predecessor as national coach, current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, was among the spectators. Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 earlier in Bucharest and, with head-to-head the first tiebreaker, the Dutch now cannot be caught at the top of the group. They have six points, while… Read full this story

