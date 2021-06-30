Defence ministry to investigate death of young military serviceman

The funeral of Trần Đức Độ at his house in Bắc Ninh Province. — Photo Vietnamplus HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence is investigating the death of a young military serviceman who is suspected to have committed suicide in northern Thái Nguyên Province. According to the ministry, Trần Đức Độ, 19 years old, attended military training at the military school of region 1 on Monday. He reportedly asked to go to the toilet at 1:45pm because he had a stomachache. Độ was then found hanging from a tree behind a hill about 50m from the training venue. He was rushed to a local hospital and died at 3.30pm. The cause of death was identified as suicide, the ministry said. Videos and photos of his funeral have been spread on social network platforms, including autopsy pictures allegedly showing injuries to his body. His family and others have expressed anger about the unusual circumstances surrounding Độ’s death and have asked the authorities to investigate the case. Độ hailed from Châu Khê Ward, Từ Sơn Town, northern Bắc Ninh Province. Trần Đức Hội, Độ's father, said his son volunteered to join the military early this year. After three months of training in Bắc… Read full this story

