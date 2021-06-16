Declaration for peaceful and prosperous ASEAN adopted at ADMM+

Vietnamese Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang addresses the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Defence ministers of ASEAN countries and their partners on Wednesday adopted the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration towards a future-ready, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN. The eighth ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) convened on Wednesday via virtual conference under the host of Brunei. Defence ministers of ASEAN nations and eight partner countries (Russia, China, US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India) once again affirmed that ASEAN is the primary driving force of regional defence co-operation and partnership with its external partners, working closely with partner countries to enhance collective responsibility and promote trust. Acknowledging unprecedented security challenges facing the region and the world as well as the implications of emerging traditional and non-traditional security threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers vowed to continue promoting cooperation within the framework of ADMM+. Defence agencies of ASEAN and its partners pledged to make more contribution to preventing, detecting, controlling and responding to the spread of infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. The leaders also emphasised the importance of leveraging the capabilities of the ADMM+ Expert Group on Military Medicine, the ASEAN Military Medical Centre and… Read full this story

