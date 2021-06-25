Crews comb rubble of collapsed Florida condo, 99 unaccounted for

Photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows a partially collapsed residential building in Miami-Dade County, Florida, the United States, on June 24, 2021. SURFSIDE — Rescue teams combed through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach that partially collapsed yesterday, killing at least one person and leaving 99 more unaccounted for amid fears of a much higher death toll. An unknown number of residents are feared to have been asleep in the 12-story building, in the town of Surfside, when the collapse in the wee hours of yesterday morning reduced a large portion of it to a pile of debris, exposing the interiors of gutted apartments. “I don’t know about them. I don’t know if they are alive,” he said. So far 102 others have been accounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. At a Surfside community center, relatives of the missing cried as they waited for news. Tenants of the ruined building who were lucky enough to have been away when disaster struck pondered sudden homelessness. “I just came back and the scene is shocking,” he said. “There is a lot of pain. I’m blessed that I am alive.” The building was occupied by a mix… Read full this story

