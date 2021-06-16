The fund's official website, www.quyvacxincovid19.gov.vn, has also been launched, aiming to facilitate online donations. The fund is set up to receive, manage, and use voluntary financial and vaccine donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources, for the COVID-19 vaccine procurement and import, research and production in the country, and the provision of vaccines for people. Managed by the Ministry of Finance, the not-for-profit fund will use the mobilised capital resources for right purposes and in line with legal regulations, ensuring publicity, transparency and efficiency. It is subject to the examination, inspection, and auditing by relevant State agencies and to the supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the community. Vietnam needs 150 million doses of vaccines to administer about 75 percent of its population this year, with total cost amounting to 25.2 trillion VND (1.09 billion USD). Source: VNA
- Quest’s $241 Million Medi-Cal Settlement: Medi-Cal “Best Price” and the California False Claims Act
- Trump Raises $105 Million, Much of It in Small Donations
- Bernie Sanders Raised $18 Million in 6 Weeks, His 2020 Campaign Says
- Inside Kamala Harris’s Small-Dollar Fund-Raising Operation
- Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Campaign Says It Raised $6 Million
- He raised $9 million to challenge Devin Nunes. Now he’s out to protect voter rights
- Elizabeth Warren’s GOP challengers announce fund-raising totals
- California Ballot Measure Funding: Over $350 Million Raised
- Litigation-Financing Fund Raises a Record $130M in London IPO
- Gavin Newsom raised $50 million running for governor. He still has $15 million left over.
COVID-19 vaccine fund raises over 241 million USD have 238 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.