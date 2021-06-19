Doctors bring Việt Nam’s COVID-19 prevention role model to UN peacekeeping mission Vietnamese public support closing wildlife markets and ending deforestation Việt Nam records 300 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday Two more people die of COVID-related complications Đà Nẵng closes off beaches and sit-in dining again as new COVID-19 outbreak emerges Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long speaks to Sức khoẻ đời sống (Life and Health) online newspaper about the national vaccination campaign to fight COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is about to conduct the largest-ever vaccination campaign. What can you tell us about it? The national vaccination campaign has several characteristics. It will be implemented in every province and city and injection stations will be set up in all communes and wards. It is a very important factor for the success of the vaccination campaign. Apart from current injection stations, there will be mobile injection stations to vaccinate people in factories, students in schools and other areas to ensure our people can be injected in the most convenient and easiest way. The campaign will be participated by all ministries and sectors, especially, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the… Read full this story

COVID-19 National vaccination campaign: safety first have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.