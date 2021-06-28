Art performance and festivities celebrating the 68th anniversary of the Cambodian People's Party on June 28, 2019, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has extended congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on the 70th anniversary of the CPP (June 28). In the message, the CPV and the Vietnamese people congratulated the CPP and Cambodians on their major achievements in recent times. "We believe that with the tradition and achievements, the CPP will continue to lead the country to reap new, greater attainments in implementing the Party's Platform for the 2018-2023 period and the Rectangular Strategy – Phase 4 of the Cambodian Government, soon contain the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure socio-economic development, and successfully build a Cambodia of peace, independence, democracy and social progress," the message read. "We are very pleased with and proud of the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term co-operation with Cambodia, which is thriving." The Vietnamese Party, State and people will work with their Cambodian counterparts to cultivate the bilateral relations, for the sake of the two countries' peoples, and for peace, stability, co-operation and development in the region and the world,… Read full this story

Congratulations sent to Cambodian party on founding anniversary have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.