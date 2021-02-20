Conditions for vaccine technology transfer By Nguyen Thanh Lam (*) The market of vaccines is that of sellers, not buyers – PHOTO: THANH HOA Vaccine production is every government's top priority to ensure its people's long-term well-being, during and after the pandemic. However, what is a realistic assessment of Vietnam's vaccine production capacity? What are the necessary and sufficient conditions for Covid-19 vaccine technology transfer in Vietnam? This article focuses on the necessary and sufficient conditions for Covid-19 vaccine technology transfer in Vietnam. Five questions warrant consideration and clarification. The first issue pertains to the efficacy of vaccines in view of increasingly dangerous and virulent strains, which may give rise to asymptomatic cases. Second, who can and want to transfer vaccine technology to Vietnam? Third, what are the conditions in terms of the legal framework? The last two issues relate to the necessary and sufficient conditions for successful technology transfer. Regarding the first issue, local efforts to develop vaccines—Nanogen, Polyvac Vabiovac and IVAC—are admirable. A challenge facing vaccine developers is how to deal with variants. Of paramount importance is the efficacy of vaccines. Assessments by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European… Read full this story
