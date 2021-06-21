Complex commemorating Cambodian PM’s national salvation journey unveiled

The Vietnamese delegation included Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang; leaders of the Ministry of National Defense, the General Department of Politics and the General Staff; representatives from the Binh Phuoc provincial Party Committee and People's Committee. Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of National Defense General Tea Banh, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth and Cambodian Defense Attaché to Vietnam Colonel Rem Kann attended the event. Forty four years ago, on June 20, Hun Sen, the then lieutenant colonel of Region 21 in eastern Cambodia, and his comrades decided to cross the border to Vietnam to seek help from the country to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime and regain peace for his homeland. Thanks to the Vietnamese Party's, State's and people's assistance, they set up the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation (now the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland) and defeated the genocidal regime on January 7, 1979, saving millions of Cambodians from the genocidal disaster. The Vietnamese and Cambodian governments decided to construct the complex in Binh Phuoc province to help the people of the two countries, especially young Cambodians, learn more about Cambodian PM Hun Sen's journey to salvage Cambodia… Read full this story

