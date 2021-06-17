Coast guard’s program to support ethnic minority people and religious followers

The program aims to share difficulties with ethnic minority people and religious followers in Ka Dang amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, the mission handed over 100 gifts, worth VND 100 million in total, to needy households. On the occasion, troops of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command delivered leaflets with information related to the harmful effects of drug and encouraged them to join the fight. Speaking at the gift presentation ceremony, Deputy Political Commissar of Coast Guard Region 2 Naval Captain Bui Dai Hai emphasized that the activity was part of a mass mobilization program launched by Vietnam's coast guard force four years ago. This event aimed to contribute the locality's efforts in easing local people's difficulties caused by the COVID-19, thus promoting socio-economic development and maintaining defense and security in the locality. Translated by Chung Anh

