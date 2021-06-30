Viettel celebrate beating the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo at the AFC Champions League on Tuesday. Photo Viettel FC Football HÀ NỘI — Coach Jurgen Gede of Viettel was satisfied after his team finished a 5-0 win against the Philippines' Kaya FC-Iloilo in their second Group F game at the AFC Champions League on Tuesday with no injuries. “Viettel played flexibly. I told the players that the opponents would attack. We waited for the opportunities and played well with five goals. Before the game, I told the whole team that we had to win this game, we had to do everything for this game. “My team had a good fighting spirit. Young players who came on as substitutes had a good performance. This will be good for the future of the team," said Gede, who is leading the team in the competition as normal coach Trương Việt Hòang doesn’t have an AFC pro licence. "The next match against BG Pathum United will be more difficult. That’s why the team need a break. We need to check the fitness of the players. Hopefully, striker Caique Venancio Lemes is still ready for the next match. The important thing is that there are no injuries, all the players can… Read full this story

Coach Gede pleased after Viettel finish 5-0 win with no injuries have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.