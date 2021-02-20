CJ Group donates VND6.49 billion to Covid-19 vaccine fund The Saigon Times CJ donates VND6.49 billion to the Covid-19 vaccine fund – PHOTO: CJ VIETNAM HCMC – Despite being heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, subsidiaries of South Korea-based CJ Group in Vietnam have contributed VND6.49 billion to the country’s Covid-19 vaccine fund to join hands with the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against the pandemic. After the fund was established, CJ Vietnam has responded to the call from the Government and the prime minister by calling on its subsidiaries to make the contributions to help accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination in Vietnam. Chang Bok Sang, president of CJ Vietnam, on June 25 handed over the donation to the fund's management board. The donation included VND4 billion contributed by CJ Vina Agri, VND550 million by CJ Cau Tre, VND500 million by CJ CGV Vietnam, VND410 million from CJ Logistics, VND300 million by CJ Gemadept, VND220 million by CJ Freshway and VND100 million by CJ OliveNetworks. In addition, other affiliates of CJ, such as CJ Bio, have donated VND410 million to the Covid-19 prevention and control funds of HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Speaking at a ceremony to receive… Read full this story

