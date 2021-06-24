City to spend $10m to support freelancers affected by pandemic

Workers and the poor receive free rice from a ‘rice ATM’ in HCM City. — Photo laodong.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed that the Department of Planning and Investment spend VNĐ230 billion (US$9.97 million) to support freelance workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 230,000 freelance workers in HCM City have lost their jobs, have had income reduced, or now have no income since the social distancing period began several weeks ago, according to the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. Each worker will receive VNĐ1 million, which will be sourced from the city budget and the Fund for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and other sources, according to the department. To be eligible for the support, freelancers must legally reside in the city, including temporary residence, and must be earning less than the city's near-poverty level during the social distancing period. They include street vendors, retail traders on the streets, people who collect garbage for sale, and lottery ticket sellers; and the self-employed or workers in business households in catering, accommodations, tourism, health care, and others. Eligible participants include freelance workers at places subject to suspension of operations under the direction of the city People's Committee dated May 30 (such as amusement… Read full this story

