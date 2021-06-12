City sets up working group to buy COVID-19 vaccines

Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the People's Committee, speaks during an online meeting on June 11. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Press Centre HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have set up a working team responsible for buying COVID-19 vaccines for at least two-thirds of its population by year-end, said Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the People's Committee, during an online meeting on June 11. Speaking about the city's economic development in the first five months of the year, Phong said the city would speed up the vaccination drive by encouraging the business community to connect with suppliers. The city had achieved "remarkable results" in its implementation of its "dual goal" of maintaining the economy while applying strict COVID preventive measures in the first five months, he said. "The city will continue its flexible economic management and pandemic prevention measures." Since the fourth wave that began in late April, the city has detected more than 630 locally transmitted cases, ranking third in the country. The cases have been mostly related to the Gò Vấp District cluster. Phong said the outbreak was basically under control, but warned that the situation remained unpredictable because infection chains without known sources of infection continue to occur. The city will continue to take serious measures to contain the spread. It has banned religious and group activities, suspended citizen-identification granting… Read full this story

