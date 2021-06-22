City sets up 100 teams to assess COVID-prevention measures at factories and businesses in high-risk areas

Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, speaks at a press conference on Monday about the city's vaccination campaign. Photo courtesy of the HCM City Press Centre HCM CITY — HCM City authorities has set up 100 inspection teams to assess prevention measures at factories and businesses in high-risk areas as ordered by the Ministry of Health. The teams, which were formed yesterday will assess each factory and enterprise in high-risk areas, from low to medium to high risk. The factories and companies that are considered medium to high risk group must improve their COVID prevention measures. Otherwise, they will have to shut down to ensure safety, according to city authorities. The Ministry of Health on Sunday provided an online training session on pandemic-prevention measures at businesses establishments across 21 districts in HCM City and Thủ Đức City, including factories, export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones. Dương Chí Nam, deputy director of the ministry's Department of Health Environmental Management, said it was of utmost importance to enhance COVID prevention measures at business establishments both inside and outside export processing zones and industrial parks. When a large number of workers gather in one place, factories and industrial parks face an extremely high risk of becoming serious outbreaks. He said that infection clusters could disrupt production and… Read full this story

