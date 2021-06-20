China-donated COVID-19 vaccines and syringes arrive at Nội Bài airport

HCM City seeks more green space amid rapid urbanisation Efforts needed to preserve wetlands Unconventional entrepreneur develops Việt Nam's best-known co-working space Southern goodness, till the last bite, the last drop A comedian who made people cry Vietnamese health minister Trần Thanh Long, Chinese ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, along with diplomatic representatives in front of the containers storing Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine which arrived at Nội Bài International Airport on Sunday. — Photo from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The flight carrying a shipment of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine along with 502,400 single-use syringes as aid from the Chinese Government has arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon. Vietnamese health minister Trần Thanh Long, Chinese ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, along with diplomatic representatives were present at the reception ceremony. The medical supplies were transported on a Boeing 787 plane by Vietnam Airlines, with the vaccines stored in specialised cold chain units. The airline crew sent to China all wore protective suits during the entirety of the flight and are now quarantined in Việt Nam after the aircraft touched down and got disinfected. The vaccine, with the product name Vero Cell, will… Read full this story

