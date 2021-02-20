Can Tho to suspend non-essential services over coronavirus concerns The Saigon Times A medical worker checks the body temperature of a motorcyclist amid coronavirus fears. The authorities of Can Tho City ordered suspension on mass gatherings and a wide range of non-essential services starting from tomorrow, June 16, until further notice – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The authorities of Can Tho City ordered suspension on mass gatherings and a wide range of non-essential services starting from tomorrow, June 16, until further notice as part of the city's efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the municipal government's dispatch issued today, the suspension will be imposed on cultural and sports events with a large number of people, entertainment sites, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, billiards, martial arts centers, yoga studios, beauty salons, massage and karaoke parlors, bars and clubs. Moreover, large gatherings of over 10 people are also banned. People are required to practice anti-virus measures and keep a safe physical distance from each other, reported Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper. As for coffee shops and eateries, take-away services are encouraged. All State employees, especially medical workers, are not allowed to move out of the city. Further, local competent forces… Read full this story

Can Tho to suspend non-essential services over coronavirus concerns have 291 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.