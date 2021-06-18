Cải lương stars perform in TV show

Meritorious Artist and cải lương star Vũ Linh (left) will stage the new show of Sao Nối Ngôi (Young Stars), a programme offering performances of vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres in the southern and central regions. — Photo courtesy of the producer VĨNH LONG — Meritorious Artist and cải lương star Vũ Linh and young talent Võ Minh Lâm will perform in a TV programme about Vietnamese theatre on Vĩnh Long Television's THLV1 channel next week. The artists will stage the new show Sao Nối Ngôi (Bright Stars) with performances of vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes), cải lương and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), traditional theatre genres from the southern and central regions. Veteran actor Linh will perform vọng cổ songs and extracts from historical plays which made him famous in the 1980s and 1990s. He will appear with his younger colleague, actor Lâm, in tuồng performances. "I'm getting older and have a serious illness. It is hard for me, even as an experienced artist, to keep going for a TV show with sound and light effects," said the 62-year-old. "I will try my best to bring the original tunes of traditional theatre to audiences." Linh began his professional career at the Đồng Ấu Hoa Troupe in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1972. With his strong voice and rapid improvement in performance skills, he soon became a bright star in… Read full this story

