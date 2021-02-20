Cải lương contest launched online for first time

Songs and plays in praise of the country and patriotism will be featured in videos during the selection round for Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell), the national traditional music contest for cải lương artists launched by HCM City Television this month. Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2021, has been launched online in HCM City as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase. Organised by HCM City Television, or HTV, the event encourages young people to learn about cải lương (reformed opera), the south's most popular theatre form. Vietnamese aged 16 to 35 are encouraged to apply for the contest via the website www.htv.com.vn and https://www.facebook.com/ChuongVangVongCo.HTV/ . The selection round will close on July 25. Each candidate should send two videos featuring his or her voice and performance in two vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs or one extract from a cải lương play to the organiser. Works in praise of the country and patriotism are encouraged. The jury includes Meritorious Artist Hồ Ngọc Trinh and cải lương star Võ Minh Lâm, winner of the Golden Bell 2006. Thirty-six candidates will be selected to compete in the semi-final round, which is scheduled in August in HCM City. They will work with skilled performers to compete to enter the final round in September. Ten finalists will compete for different prizes, including the… Read full this story

