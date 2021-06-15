Cafe blaze leaves six dead in Nghệ An Province

The Fill Lounge in Vinh City of Nghệ An Province was destroyed by a fire. VNA/VNS Tá Chuyên VINH CITY – A fire in a cafe killed six people in Vinh City of central Nghệ An Province last night. The fire destroyed the Fill Lounge on Đinh Công Tráng Street. The six victims include four members of a family that owned the cafe. The father, mother and their two children were found on the first floor. The other two victims were a mother and daughter who rented a room on the third floor. The building was used as a cafe and house by the family. They also rented out rooms on the third floor. At 00:05 on Tuesday, people living near the cafe heard an explosion and saw the fire and reported it to the local fire fighting force. After receiving the information, the Fire Fighting and Rescue Police Department of Nghệ An Provincial dispatched seven fire trucks and firefighting forces to the scene to put out the fire. Vinh City police were also mobilised to protect the scene and assist in extinguishing the fire. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had grown to the entire first-floor area and… Read full this story

