Two more people die of COVID-related complications Total of 372 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday HCM City to extend social distancing period to curb spread of Delta variant Vietnamese researchers shortening process to synthesize a COVID-19 antiviral drug All arrivals in Vinh airport must be tested negative for COVID-19 Bến Thành Market and many other traditional markets are closed following the direction of the HCM City authority to prevent the spread of Covid-19. VNS photo Xuân Đăng HCM CITY– HCM City will continue to apply citywide social distancing in line with Directive 10, after the social distancing period under the less restrictive Directive 15 ends on Tuesday. The city has required a halt to all cultural, sports and entertainment activities, and the temporary closure of non-essential businesses. These include beauty salons, karaoke parlours, dance halls, restaurants, bars, beer clubs, gyms, massage and sauna parlours, e-game stores, wedding centres, tea shops, theatres, sports centres and billiard clubs. In addition, the city has continued its suspension of public transport, including taxis and app-based car services, among other measures, to prevent the spread of COVID 19. For the last two weeks, people’s lives have changed dramatically, similar to the lockdown that occurred in early 2020. Some of the city’s once crowded places are now empty of people…. Read full this story

Bustling HCM City is eerily quiet as social distancing is extended amid COVID-19 outbreak have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.