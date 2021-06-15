Building on the role of diplomacy in service of national development

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn H.E. Bùi Thanh Sơn Member of the Party Central Committee Minister of Foreign Affairs In Việt Nam’s history of nation-building and defence, beyond the military tactics and the resolute determination to defend our territory, reclaim and safeguard our national independence, our forefathers always attached great importance to external relations. This has forged the tradition and unique characteristics for the Vietnamese diplomacy that is imbued with courage, concord and humanism. Such virtuous tradition and characteristics have been further nurtured, promoted and glowing in the Hồ Chí Minh era, contributing to the grand triumphs in national liberation, reunification, building and defence. Throughout the Đổi Mới process, Việt Nam has pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, multilateralisation and diversification, and applied the Hồ Chí Minh diplomatic thoughts alongside the friendly tradition and nature of Vietnamese diplomacy. In that process, the Vietnamese foreign service always represents the seamless convergence of the Party, State and public diplomacy, and has made important contributions to the monumental and historic achievements of 35 years of Đổi Mới. Indeed, as Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said, and as enshrined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, "never ever before has our country boasted such fortune,… Read full this story

