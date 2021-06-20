Thomas Muller was happy after Germany beat Portugal. AFP/VNA Photo Football MUNICH — Thomas Mueller said confidence is now sky high in the Germany camp after getting their Euro 2020 campaign back on track with a 4-2 thumping of holders Portugal on Saturday. “We are allowed to feel a little euphoria,” said Mueller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France. “It’s just fun playing in this atmosphere. The cauldron is bubbling.” Germany left-back Robin Gosens produced a man-of-the-match performance in Munich, heading home the hosts’ fourth goal and weighing in with two assists. “This feels unreal, an unbelievable evening on all levels for me. You can’t ask for more than that,” said Gosens, who came off in the second half with the German fans chanting his name. “That was passionate, a huge game from us. We threw everything into it. “There was real pressure. If we hadn’t taken the three points, it would have been a different story.” Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead, but the Germans roared back with four unanswered goals as Kai Havertz and Gosens hit the net after own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael… Read full this story

'Bubbling' Germany back on track at Euro 2020, says Mueller have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.