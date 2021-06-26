Border guards stay vigilant amid pandemic

Border guards of Long An Province patrol the border. VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang HÀ NỘI The complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia and Thailand mean pandemic prevention efforts on Việt Nam’s southwestern border areas need more focus than ever. The southwestern provinces of Long An, Đồng Tháp, An Giang and Kiên Giang share more than 384km of border with Cambodia. The Border Guard of Long An province manages 134km of the border line across 20 communes in five districts, with one town next to the border with one international border gate, one national border gate, and ten local border checkpoints. In the border area of Long An, there are 36 fixed posts with more than 500 officers and soldiers on duty, six mobile patrol teams and three mobile working groups of nearly 100 people. Their job is to patrol, protect the border and prevent illegal immigration. Soldiers patrol to protect the border and prevent illegal immigration. VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang From the beginning of 2021 to the end of May, the Long An Border Guard tackled 102 cases related to 158 illegally crossing the border. Those 158 people were mainly Vietnamese nationals, Cambodians and Chinese people who were attempting to travel from northern provinces to… Read full this story

