Books on Vietnamese green architecture published in US

"Bamboo Architecture" introduces projects implemented by VTN Architects, which mainly focus on green designs and those using bamboo – a cultural symbol of Vietnam. Many projects have won prestigious architecture awards in the world such as ARCASIA Awards, FuturArc Green Leadership Awards, Green Good Design Awards, and International Architecture Awards (IAA). Meanwhile, "Green Architecture" highlights environmentally friendly and green projects, which also won many international prestigious awards, including ARCASIA Awards, Green Good Design Awards, IAA, DFA Awards and WA Awards. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, VTN Architects infuses its work with lushly planted walls, hanging vines, structure-piercing trees, weathered stones, and sunken landscapes. It also incorporates traditional Vietnamese building techniques, like complex bamboo trusses, perforated blocks, cooling water systems, shaded terraces, and thatched roofs. All these efforts are infused with a resolute vision to create green architecture that merges nature, local vernacular, and — through modern materials and methods — contemporary design. VTN Architects sees such work as a way not only to refine the urban environment but also to provide a sense of peace in the world. Source: VNA
