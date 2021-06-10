Books by young writers take on life of today

Books by young writers in HCM City recently issued by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, one of the country's leading publishers, are leaving a fresh impression on young readers. Photo courtesy of Trẻ Publishing House By Thu Anh Books by young writers in HCM City recently issued by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, one of the country's leading publishers, are leaving an impression on young readers. Kẻ Săn Chuột (The Hunter) is the first work by Phá Nguyện, who owns a small coffee shop in District 8. The novel is about a group of poor children living in an alley in the city. It portrays a young disabled man who discovers the world by making friends with poor kids. In the book, the culture and lifestyle of the HCM City residents are highlighted. The writer's words evoke the reader’s imagination about the city, the locals and their daily life. The city's culture and lifestyle are seen as beautiful and peaceful. "My book, Kẻ Săn Chuột , features my view and thoughts about life, love, and the challenges that urban youngsters faced today," said writer Nguyện. In his mid-twenties, Nguyện believes writing is "not my career but my endless dream". "Writing makes me happier. It helps me to share my mind… Read full this story

