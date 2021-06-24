Bio-diversity protection: top priority in Đồng Tháp

Bamboo trees are planted along a road in the Gáo Giồng cajuput forest area in Đồng Tháp Province's Cao Lãnh District. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Trí ĐỒNG THÁP – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp is taking measures to preserve bio-diversity in its wetlands, waterways, and dry land areas, as well as in agricultural production, in the 2021-25 period. Huỳnh Minh Tuấn, deputy chairman of the province’s People's Committee, said that fish and other aquatic species, for example, were often released into the wild on public holidays. The province releases more than 2 million fish of various species into the wild each year. The province has surveyed eco-systems to identify the specific areas and species of plants and animals that should be preserved. Typical plants like lotus, water lily, cajuput trees, bamboo, rice varieties and other indigenous plants will be preserved. Many plants, especially rice varieties and specialities fruits like Cát Chu mango, Cát Hoà Lộc mango and pink mandarin, will be preserved as well. The province is also focusing on developing animal husbandry, aquaculture and plants in the Đồng Tháp Mười (Plain of Reeds) area in the Tràm Chim National Park, Gò Tháp Heritage Site, Xẻo Quýt National Historic Site and Gáo Giồng cajuput forest area. In the Gáo… Read full this story

