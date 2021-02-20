Binh Duong's town begins social distancing as 12 Covid-19 infections detected The Saigon Times A clinic where a Covid-19 patient works in Binh Duong is under lockdown. After detecting 12 new locally-infected cases, Tan Uyen Town in the southern province of Binh Duong began social distancing in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 16 from midnight, June 15 – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – After detecting 12 new locally-infected Covid-19 cases, Tan Uyen Town in the southern province of Binh Duong began social distancing in line with the Prime Minister's Directive 16 from midnight, June 15, to prevent the spread of the virus. The social distancing order was aimed at effectively preventing the spread of the disease, said Doan Hong Tuoi, chairman of Tan Uyen Town. These Covid-19 patients were identified as having close contact with previously confirmed postitive cases, according to the Binh Duong Center for Disease Control. Among the 12 cases, as many as 11 patients came into close contact with a married couple one of whom is an employee at a clinic and the other a worker at a milk tea shop in Tan Phuoc Khanh Ward, while another had close contact with a patient from Tan Vinh… Read full this story

