Rice – shrimp farming fields in Bạc Liêu Province's Hồng Dân District. – VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa BẠC LIÊU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu plans to expand large-scale production and the use of advanced techniques to improve agricultural yield and quality and raise farmers’ incomes from now to 2025. The province's People's Committee targets production of 1.17 million tonnes of paddy, including 190,240 tonnes of organic paddy, a year by 2025. It plans to expand large-scale rice fields to 100,000ha, or about half of the province's total rice area. Farmers participating in large-scale rice fields will have contracts with rice companies that will ensure stable prices. It also plans to produce 600,000 tonnes of seafood a year by 2025, with half of that being shrimp. About 20,500 tonnes of organic shrimp will be produced a year by 2025. It targets breeding more pigs, buffalo, cows and goats, and 3.5 million poultry a year by 2025. The province, which is the delta's largest salt producer, plans to produce 55,000 tonnes of salt a year by 2025, including 7,000 tonnes of high quality white salt. It also targets having 103 new agricultural products certified under the country's one commune – one product (OCOP) programme by 2025, taking the province total's OCOP products to 171 products…. Read full this story

Bạc Liêu to expand large-scale agricultural production, raise farmers' incomes have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.