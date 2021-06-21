Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu protects marine resources, develops aquaculture

Floating cage aquaculture in the Chà Và River in Vũng Tàu City's Long Sơn Commune. – VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU – The southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu is protecting seafood resources and developing aquaculture sustainably, with local authorities preventing destructive fishing activities and encouraging farmers to apply advanced techniques. The province, the fishing hub of the south-east, faced difficulties such as declining catches in recent years because of depleting resources caused by destructive fishing activities like trawling and gillnetting. To mitigate the destructive activities, the People's Committee has tasked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development with helping fishermen working on near-shore fishing boats and trawling and gillnetting vessels to switch to other jobs. It has refused licences for trawlers since 2013, and enabled fishermen on such boats to switch to other jobs. The number of trawlers has reduced by 62 in the first half of this year to 1,476. Lê Văn Tòng, head of the Fisheries Sub-department, said the catch in the first half of the year is estimated at 185,200 tonnes, an increase of 1 per cent year-on-year. The focus now is on high-value species like tuna, mackerel, cuttlefish, and… Read full this story

