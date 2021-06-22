Athletes hope to be vaccinated soon

An athlete taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics was vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Hospital 199 in Đà Nẵng on Monday. — Photo dangcongsan.vn Thanh Nga HÀ NỘI — For weeks, track and field athlete Khuất Phương Anh has been training in the Hà Nội-based National Sports Training Centre, without being allowed out. "Due to the fear of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the centre’s leadership has banned all athletes and coaches at the centre from going out for more than a month," Anh told Việt Nam News . "That’s why we are less worried about the pandemic so we can train safely for important upcoming tournaments. "However, I have not been vaccinated, so I am a bit worried and want to get vaccinated soon to train and compete wholeheartedly," Anh added. "In the centre, we only eat and practice, so the days run quickly. Sometimes, I play games in my free time, sometimes I ask my mother to buy food and cook it for myself. We have to wait until the pandemic is controlled, then we will be allowed to go out," said Anh. Born in 1997 in Phúc Thọ Town, Hà Nội, Anh… Read full this story

