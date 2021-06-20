An image taken at a vaccine production and manufacturer facility. — VNS Photo Courtesy AstraZeneca HCM CITY — New data from Public Health England (PHE) has demonstrated that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offers high levels of protection against the Delta variant (or B.1.617.2, formerly known as the Indian variant), AstraZeneca has said. Real-world data demonstrated two doses of the vaccine were 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation due to the Delta variant, and showed no deaths among those vaccinated. The vaccine also showed a high level of effectiveness against the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7; formerly known as the 'Kent' variant) with an 86 per cent reduction of hospitalisations and no deaths reported. The data suggested that vaccine effectiveness against milder symptomatic disease, although significant, was lower. Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease was 74 per cent against the Alpha variant and 64 per cent against the Delta variant. The higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation is supported by recent data showing strong T-cell response to the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, which should correlate with high and durable protection. Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President for BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "This real-world evidence shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine provides a high level of protection against the Delta variant, which is currently a critical area of concern given its rapid transmission. The data show that the vaccine will continue to have a significant impact around the world given that it continues… Read full this story

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against Delta variant have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.