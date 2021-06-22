Asia-Europe partnership indispensable for world’s stability and prosperity: Foreign minister

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn delivered the keynote speech at Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-level Policy Dialogue held on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday chaired the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-level Policy Dialogue, themed "ASEM at 25: Strengthening Asia-Europe Partnership in a Transforming World" held both in-person and virtually in Hà Nội. The dialogue is an initiative of Việt Nam to mark the 25th anniversary of ASEM foundation (1996-2021) and is one of the most important activities of the forum in 2021, serving as an important opportunity for members to discuss the development orientation and vision of the Asia-Europe Partnership in the new period. The outcome will be an important contribution to the 13th ASEM Summit scheduled to be held on November 25-26 in Cambodia. In his remarks, Vietnamese foreign minister Sơn lauded the remarkable achievements and progress of the partnership over the past 25 years and affirmed that Asia-Europe cooperation continued to be a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy. “The world is witnessing a profound transformation in all aspects as a result of scientific and technological breakthroughs, geo-economic and geopolitical shifts, the emergence of… Read full this story

