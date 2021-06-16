The meeting was co-chaired by Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Defence II of Brunei Darussalam and Chinese Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang. In his opening remarks, the Bruneian official stressed that the organization of this informal meeting amid the complicated development of COVID-19 demonstrates the friendly ties and high determination of ASEAN and the bloc's old partner China. The meeting took place as ASEAN and China have been celebrating 30 years of dialogue relations (1991-2021). According to the Bruneian official, at the Special ASEAN – China Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Chongqing, China on June 7, delegates reviewed milestones and achievements of the ASEAN – China dialogue relations over the past three decades. They agreed that both sides would develop creative approaches to promote their cooperation in the future. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to test both sides' resilience to boost regional cooperation and stressed that with the cooperation, countries will control the pandemic and cope with regional security challenges. At the meeting, delegates reviewed the good results of… Read full this story

ASEAN - China Defense Ministers’ Informal Meeting held virtually have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.