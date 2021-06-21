Artists raise environmental concerns through exhibition

Acrylic painting Tiếng Vọng (The Echo) by Phạm Ngô Vượng. HÀ NỘI — Members of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association have launched an exhibition of 77 artworks focusing on human behaviour and the environment. The exhibition Tiếng Vọng Từ Thiên Nhiên (Echo from Nature) is held annually. The artworks, including lacquer, oil on canvas, acrylic and monoprint, were made by 62 artists who have gone on field trips to different areas of the country. "Every time we go to the field, we see the changes of the living environment," said artist Nguyễn Tường Linh. "Artists are sensitive to nature, any unusual phenomenon in the environment is always an obsession and concern. We can’t stay out of it." If the past was beautiful images and poetic space, the present raises many questions about environmental issues such as environmental and resource protection. Highlights of the exhibition include Tiếng Vọng (The Echo), Vô Đề (Untitled) and Cây Cô Đơn (Lonely Tree) which express the artists' concerns about environmental changes and the civic responsibility to work for a green and clean environment. Long Biên Bridge and agricultural lands in the Hồng (Red) River appear in Phạm Ngô Vượng's The Echo, but parts of the river are badly affected by… Read full this story

